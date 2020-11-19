Advertisement

Taraji P. Henson tells New Jack Swing backstory in podcast

Katherine Johnson (left) with Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer on stage at The 89th Oscars...
Katherine Johnson (left) with Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer on stage at The 89th Oscars (2017).(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Taraji P. Henson says a new podcast series delving into the New Jack Swing backstory is a much-needed piece of work.

The Oscar-nominated actor is the host of “Jacked: Rise of the New Jack Sound,” which premiered this week on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Wondery App.

She’s also a producer of the six-part series, which airs Tuesdays. The series looks at the “rise and eventual fall” of the movement.

“Jacked” delves into the complex relationships between the Harlem teenagers who created the musical sound.

It features Henson’s narration, dozens of interviews including band members and managers, and music from Universal Music Group’s catalog.

