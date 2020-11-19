Advertisement

Temple: Food for Families will help local pantry after devastating fire

By Hannah Hall
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - After a devastating fire earlier this year, Food for Families is expected to go a long way to help the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry in Temple.

Executive director Caitlin West said normally the food collected during Food for Families does a lot to help them fill any gaps the pantry might have when they order from Central Texas Food Bank.

“In the past, each food pantry has received about four to five pallets full of mixed foods and canned goods,” West said. “So it definitely helps out whenever maybe there’s not something we can order through Central Texas Food Bank, so anything goes an extra way to help us supply for families in need.”

West said the staff is really excited to collect food and money for the pantries in the Temple area. West says it’s really important for them to have a successful Food for Families this year because the pantry is still recovering from a fire in October.

While the pantry was damaged, St. Vincent de Paul’s has still held their weekly food pantry. West said the number of people they help weekly doubled because of the pandemic.

“Each food pantry has grown so much due to COVID-19, and so we’ve increased by 100 clients,” West said. “So we serve about 200 clients every Thursday, and I know each and every pantry has increased as well.”

West said the pantry is collecting money and canned goods, especially green beans and corn. If you’d like to donate, you can find more information on our website.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connally Elementary School is temporarily suspending on-campus instruction for the rest of the...
Another area school closes because of COVID-19 concerns
Raiden Gonzalez, 4, has been forever impacted by the loss of his parents, Adan and Mariah...
Texas boy, 4, loses both parents to COVID-19 just months apart
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to more than 30,000...
More than 30,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas, more than 450 have died
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Abbott says no lockdown as coronavirus cases surge in Texas
The City of Temple, in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases among staff and residents,...
Local city closes some facilities to walk-in customers to stem COVID-19 spread

Latest News

Secretary of the Army says a program aimed to stop sexual harassment and assault on Fort Hood...
Fort Hood review complete, Army secretary says there is work to be done
Texas will receive about $7.5 million of the $113 million Apple will pay to settle a suit that...
Apple pays $113 million to settle phone throttling claims; Texas receives $7.5 million
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has tested positive for COVID-19
Texas mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Sjaak had been a K-9 officer with the La Vergne Police Department since 2014.
Police K-9 dies after being shot multiple times ‘in the line of duty’