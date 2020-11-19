Temple: Food for Families will help local pantry after devastating fire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - After a devastating fire earlier this year, Food for Families is expected to go a long way to help the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry in Temple.

Executive director Caitlin West said normally the food collected during Food for Families does a lot to help them fill any gaps the pantry might have when they order from Central Texas Food Bank.

“In the past, each food pantry has received about four to five pallets full of mixed foods and canned goods,” West said. “So it definitely helps out whenever maybe there’s not something we can order through Central Texas Food Bank, so anything goes an extra way to help us supply for families in need.”

West said the staff is really excited to collect food and money for the pantries in the Temple area. West says it’s really important for them to have a successful Food for Families this year because the pantry is still recovering from a fire in October.

While the pantry was damaged, St. Vincent de Paul’s has still held their weekly food pantry. West said the number of people they help weekly doubled because of the pandemic.

“Each food pantry has grown so much due to COVID-19, and so we’ve increased by 100 clients,” West said. “So we serve about 200 clients every Thursday, and I know each and every pantry has increased as well.”

West said the pantry is collecting money and canned goods, especially green beans and corn. If you’d like to donate, you can find more information on our website.

