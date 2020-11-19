Temple ISD adds two new ethnic studies courses

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD is adding two new ethnic studies courses that will be available to upperclassmen starting next year.

The district says they’ve been working to get TEA approval on the two courses, African American studies and Hispanic American studies, for several months.

Executive Director of Secondary Education Renota Rogers says the new courses will give students a chance to learn about how minorities continue to play an integral role in United States history.

“There’s more to that story than just Frederick Douglas and Martin Luther King Jr. There’s more than the Alamo and Cesar Chavez,” she said.

“Whether that’s African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, there are many groups of minorities that make up this country and have contributed to the history of our country.”

For now, the courses can be taken by juniors or seniors as an elective, but Rogers says she would love to see at least one become mandatory in the future.

Parents like Hawni Meyer say she thinks it’s a great idea, but know others may not.

“If you make it an elective, then the people who have a bias aren’t going to elect to take it because they don’t care,” she said.

“It’s great in theory, but I just think it wouldn’t work as an elective.”

Hundreds of other parents have commented on social media about the move.

Two courses that Meyer says would not have to exist if history curriculum in Texas included more minority stories.

“It’s a change that needs to be made,” she said.

“I think what we’re teaching our children should be the truth and should be inclusive. Especially since I have kids in school.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.