Advertisement

Texas mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has tested positive for COVID-19
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has tested positive for COVID-19(City of Fort Worth photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has tested positive for COVID-19, as a surge in the disease caused by the novel coronavirus fills hospital beds across Texas.

The 71-year-old Republican says she tested positive Wednesday and is quarantining with her husband who was diagnosed with the illness earlier in the week.

The mayor says she and her husband had mild symptoms as of Wednesday and were “in good spirits.”

Texas is rushing thousands of additional medical staff to overworked hospitals as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide accelerates toward 8,000 for the first time since a deadly summer outbreak.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connally Elementary School is temporarily suspending on-campus instruction for the rest of the...
Another area school closes because of COVID-19 concerns
Raiden Gonzalez, 4, has been forever impacted by the loss of his parents, Adan and Mariah...
Texas boy, 4, loses both parents to COVID-19 just months apart
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to more than 30,000...
More than 30,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas, more than 450 have died
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Abbott says no lockdown as coronavirus cases surge in Texas
The City of Temple, in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases among staff and residents,...
Local city closes some facilities to walk-in customers to stem COVID-19 spread

Latest News

26421060 - health care nurse holding elderly lady's hand with caring attitude.
Home for the holidays? Officials warn against long-term care residents leaving facilities
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, a worker wearing gloves, and other PPE holds a tablet...
Heading into holidays, US COVID-19 testing strained again
Results from Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine trials should be reached before the end of...
Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas
Research from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation suggests that about 6 in 10 uninsured...
Coalition seizes on pandemic to boost ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups