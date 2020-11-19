Two suspects in deadly Texas shooting may live here

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two suspects in a shooting earlier this month in Houston that left a man dead may live in the Waco area, police say.

Ka’Darian Smith, 22, was pronounced dead at Ben Taub General Hospital after he was shot repeatedly at around 1:20 a.m. at an apartment building in the 2800 block of Fannin Street in Houston.

Surveillance video released earlier this week shows the four suspects in the shooting.

Two of them, one with a heavy build who was wearing sandals, a beanie cap and a red, white and blue jacket and the other, who was wearing a red Houston Rockets cap, red shoes, may be from Waco, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

