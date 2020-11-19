Advertisement

UN climate chief: pledges by big polluters boost Paris hopes

The U.N.’s top climate chief says deadlines set by some of the world’s top polluters to end...
The U.N.’s top climate chief says deadlines set by some of the world’s top polluters to end greenhouse gas emissions have boosted hopes of meeting the Paris accord’s ambitious goals. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)(J. David Ake | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BERLIN (AP) - The U.N.’s top climate chief says deadlines set by some of the world’s top polluters to end greenhouse gas emissions have boosted hopes of meeting the Paris accord’s ambitious goals.

Recent announcements by China, Japan and South Korea to phase out emissions in the coming decades have drawn cautious optimism from climate campaigners.

Their hopes were further boosted by Joe Biden’s U.S. presidential election win earlier this month and his pledge to undo President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris agreement.

Patricia Espinosa, who heads the U.N. climate office, said the announcements are “really extraordinary” and offer hope of meeting the Paris accord’s goal for curbing global warming.

