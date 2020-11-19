Waco teen and Mexia man survive shooting

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Two local men survived a shooting at Hillside apartment complex Wednesday evening.

Around 5:30p.m. authorities were dispatched to the apartment complex for an alleged shooting.

A 26-year-old male suffered minor injuries to his face from glass coming from his car window as it was shot at by a suspect fleeing the complex.

As police were speaking to witnesses they received a call that an 18- year old man was dropped off at outside of the Parkview Regional Hospital Emergency Room in Mexia with a gunshot wound.

The description of the man who dropped of the victim matched the witnesses description of the suspect who fled the apartment complex.

The 26-year-old victim was treated and released from Parkview Regional Hospital.

The second 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was stabilized and Parkview then transferred in air ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest for further evaluation and treatment.

Police were able to identify and arrest the suspect, 20-year-old Jeremiah Nathaniel Lee of Teague, Texas.

Lee is suspected of multiple counts of aggravated assault, multiple firearms charges and various drug possession charges.

Mexia Police investigators have opened a formal investigation into the incident.

