Wind-whipped wildfire destroys multiple Reno homes; hundreds threatened

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A fast-moving wildfire driven by strong winds has destroyed or damaged a dozen homes and building in a Reno neighborhood and forced the evacuation of hundreds more.

The fire Tuesday night was one of several blazes near the Nevada-California border.

Reno’s fire chief says that as many as 500 homes were threatened by the blaze that grew to more than two square miles within hours of igniting.

Authorities cut power to about 7,000 utility customers and numerous roads were closed.

Winds of more than 80 miles per hour fanned the flames but subsided as rain fell late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.