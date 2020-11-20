Advertisement

Baylor declares moratorium on campus events

Baylor University Friday declared a moratorium on campus events because of the increasing...
Baylor University Friday declared a moratorium on campus events because of the increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University’s President’s Council Friday declared a moratorium on campus events until Feb. 7 because of the increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus.

“The Health Management Team will not approve any event proposals before that date. However, events that have already been approved by the team may continue as planned,” the university said in an email to students, faculty and staff.

The university reported 177 active cases of the virus Friday, 155 involving students, 12 involving staff, four involving faculty and eight involving contractors.

Eighty six cases of the virus have been confirmed in the past seven days.

Small gatherings of groups of 10 or fewer are permitted, but social distancing and face coverings are required, regardless of whether the event is held indoors or outdoors.

“We strongly encourage those wishing to meet in small groups to consider connecting virtually instead of in-person,” the university said.

Fall semester on-campus instruction ends next Wednesday.

After Thanksgiving, remote instruction is scheduled on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Spring classes begin on Jan. 19.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The statewide death toll increased by 187 Wednesday to 19,883, and the Texas Department of...
Texas county sends emergency text alert to millions: cancel large holiday gatherings
Johnnie Heintzman, 30, of Copperas Cove, was in custody Thursday.
One in custody, fugitive on the run after two-county, high-speed Central Texas chase
Texas reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Thursday while local case counts continued...
Texas reports record number of new COVID-19 cases; six more local residents die
Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in the parking lot of a Waco bar. (File)
Teenager shot to death outside local bar, suspect remains at large
A Texas resident claimed a top prize winning scratch ticket worth $3 million.
Customer who purchased scratch-off ticket at Texas store is $3 million richer

Latest News

The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer, BioNTech seek emergency use of COVID-19 shots in US
Officials are preparing for the massive undertaking of distributing a vaccine that may require...
COVID-19 vaccines may be coming soon, but most Texans won’t get them for months. Here’s why.
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
In this Thursday Oct. 15, 2020 file photo, A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a...
World Health Organization warns against use of Remdesivir