Baylor declares moratorium on campus events

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University’s President’s Council Friday declared a moratorium on campus events until Feb. 7 because of the increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus.

“The Health Management Team will not approve any event proposals before that date. However, events that have already been approved by the team may continue as planned,” the university said in an email to students, faculty and staff.

The university reported 177 active cases of the virus Friday, 155 involving students, 12 involving staff, four involving faculty and eight involving contractors.

Eighty six cases of the virus have been confirmed in the past seven days.

Small gatherings of groups of 10 or fewer are permitted, but social distancing and face coverings are required, regardless of whether the event is held indoors or outdoors.

“We strongly encourage those wishing to meet in small groups to consider connecting virtually instead of in-person,” the university said.

Fall semester on-campus instruction ends next Wednesday.

After Thanksgiving, remote instruction is scheduled on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Spring classes begin on Jan. 19.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.