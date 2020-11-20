Advertisement

BTS releases new album ‘BE,’ a ‘letter of hope’

FILE - Korean pop band BTS attends the 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood,...
FILE - Korean pop band BTS attends the 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 7, 2019. The South Korean boy band BTS HAS won a leading four awards including best song for “Dynamite” and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 while Lady Gaga took home the best artist prize.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SEOUL (AP) - K-pop band BTS has released their highly anticipated new album, which they describe as a “letter of hope.”

The band held a socially distanced news conference in Seoul to unveil “BE,” its second album this year.

It includes their English-language hit “Dynamite,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever for a South Korean group.

Dozens of Seoul-based journalists went through two temperature checks, a health registry and a disinfectant spray amid a surge of coronavirus cases in South Korea.

The band say they want to send “a letter of hope” that life goes on despite the uncertainties during the pandemic.

