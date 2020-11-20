Driver who fled after crash that left local man dead indicted

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Julius Jejuan Hall of Waco, who police say fled after an accident in August that left a local man dead and four others injured, was named in an indictment Thursday charging vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid.

The accident, which involved a Toyota Prius, a Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet Tahoe, occurred at around 9:45 p.m. Aug. 4 at the intersection of New Road and Huaco Lane.

The Prius, driven by James Spiller of Waco, was southbound on New Road when Spiller pulled into the center turn lane at the same time as Hall, the driver of the northbound Camry, police Officer Bynum said at the time of the accident.

The Camry and Prius collided head-on and then the Prius careened into the Tahoe.

Spiller, and four others including a passenger who was riding in the Camry, and the three occupants of the Tahoe, were taken to local hospitals.

“Even though Hall was not at fault for the fatal crash, he still fled the scene where serious injuries and a fatality occurred without rendering aid,” Bynum said.

Hall’s bond was set at $25,000.

His name did not appear on the McLennan County Jail’s online roster Friday.

