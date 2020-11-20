Advertisement

Dylan papers, including unpublished lyrics, sell for $495K

A long-lost trove of Bob Dylan documents has sold at auction for $495,000.
A long-lost trove of Bob Dylan documents has sold at auction for $495,000.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOSTON (AP) - A long-lost trove of Bob Dylan documents has sold at auction for $495,000.

The papers include the singer-songwriter’s musings about anti-Semitism and unpublished song lyrics.

Boston-based R.R. Auction said Friday the collection was sold to a bidder whose identity was not made public.

The documents had been privately held by the late American blues artist Tony Glover, a longtime Dylan friend and confidante.

They included transcripts of Glover’s 1971 interviews with Dylan and letters the pair exchanged.

The interviews reveal Dylan had anti-Semitism on his mind when he changed his name from Robert Zimmerman.

