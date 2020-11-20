Advertisement

Europe, US ‘climate guardian’ satellite to monitor oceans

File - In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, large Icebergs float away as the sun rises near...
File - In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, large Icebergs float away as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland. A joint European-U.S. satellite mission to improve measurements of sea level rise is being launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Saturday(Felipe Dana | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BERLIN (AP) - A satellite jointly developed by Europe and the United States being launched this weekend will greatly help scientists keep track of global sea level rise, one of the most daunting effects of climate change.

The new satellite, called Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, contains cutting-edge instruments able to capture sea level height with unprecedented accuracy, adding to space-based measurements going back almost 30 years.

Billions of people living in coastal areas around the planet live are at risk in the coming decades as melting polar ice and ocean expansion caused by warming water drives sea levels up.

The satellite is due to be carried into orbit Saturday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

