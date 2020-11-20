Ex-Texas high school football coach jailed on drug charge

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Cameron Blake Davis was arrested Thursday by Lufkin ISD police.

Davis was charged with attempt to obtain controlled substance through fraudulent means and was ordered held on $75,000 bond.

In a statement Friday, the Lufkin ISD confirmed Davis’ arrest and said he is no longer with the district.

The statement also said the Lufkin ISD police department will continue to assist with the ongoing investigation.

