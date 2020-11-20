Advertisement

Ex-Texas high school football coach jailed on drug charge

Ex-Lufkin linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Cameron Blake Davis was arrested Thursday.
Ex-Lufkin linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Cameron Blake Davis was arrested Thursday.(Jail photo via KTRE)
By KTRE
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Cameron Blake Davis was arrested Thursday by Lufkin ISD police.

Davis was charged with attempt to obtain controlled substance through fraudulent means and was ordered held on $75,000 bond.

In a statement Friday, the Lufkin ISD confirmed Davis’ arrest and said he is no longer with the district.

The statement also said the Lufkin ISD police department will continue to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnnie Heintzman, 30, of Copperas Cove, was in custody Thursday.
One in custody, fugitive on the run after two-county, high-speed Central Texas chase
Texas reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Thursday while local case counts continued...
Texas reports record number of new COVID-19 cases; six more local residents die
The statewide death toll increased by 187 Wednesday to 19,883, and the Texas Department of...
Texas county sends emergency text alert to millions: cancel large holiday gatherings
Two of the four suspects caught on surveillance cameras, the heavyset man on the left, and the...
Two suspects in deadly Texas shooting may live here
A shooting investigation is underway in Lovelock.
Shooting sends man, teenager to local hospitals

Latest News

The truck crashed into a tree.
Texas teen leads police on chase that ends in deadly crash
The accident, which involved a Toyota Prius, a Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet Tahoe, occurred at...
Driver who fled after crash that left local man dead indicted
The two girls were abducted on Aug. 3 from the tire shop near the intersection of South 26th...
Man arrested after 2 young girls kidnapped from local tire shop indicted
Michael Matthews Howard was originally charged with murder in the deadly shooting, which was...
Grand jury upgrades charge against Central Texas man in girlfriend’s shooting death