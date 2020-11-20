Fantastic Food For Families Friday Forecast!

Today is our 31st Annual Food For Families food drive all across Central Texas and the weather will be absolutely phenomenal! We’re expecting morning clouds with some patchy fog east of I-35 but that’ll give way to an abundance of sunshine! Morning temperatures will start out warm ranging from the mid 50s to the low 60s but late-day temperatures will warm into the mid-to-upper 70s. It wouldn’t be surprising to see a few 80s or 81s late today either!

We’re not expecting much of a change to the overall weather pattern Saturday; we’ll start out with morning clouds and maybe some fog before at least a bit of sunshine returns late in the day. The biggest change you’ll notice Saturday is the warm morning temperatures in the low 60s, the slightly cooler afternoon temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s, and maybe a stray shower or two. There’s a 10% of some stray showers during the morning and midday hours, mainly near and west of I-35, but most should stay rain-free. The better rain chances come Sunday as our next cold front arrives. We’re expecting a 30% chance of rain during the afternoon and evening hours as the front pushes through and clears the area but temperatures are still up in the air. The front is looking likely to move into the area during the early afternoon. Temperatures are expected to warm into the low-to-mid 70s but may drop into the upper 50s and 60s late in the afternoon. High temperatures on Monday will be a bit cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s The cooler temperatures should warm into the upper 70s again Tuesday as another front moves through. Tuesday’s front gives us a 30% chance of rain and should drop temperatures back into the 60s Wednesday. Thanksgiving will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

