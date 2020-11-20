Grand jury upgrades charge against Central Texas man in girlfriend’s shooting death

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Matthews Howard, 20, who was arrested after his girlfriend was shot to death on Aug. 14 in a North Waco neighborhood, was named in a new indictment Thursday charging capital murder.

Howard was originally charged with murder in the deadly shooting, which was reported at around 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the 3100 block of North 29th Street.

The victim, Sakyra Young, 21, was taken to a Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Young was driving a vehicle in which Howard was riding when she was shot.

After the vehicle crashed into a fence, more shots were fired.

Witnesses said Howard fled after the shooting.

He was found in a vehicle during a high-risk traffic stop at Lakeshore Drive and Gholson Road, police said.

“He was hiding under a blanket,” Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said at the time.

Howard is held in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $1.2 million.

