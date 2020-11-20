Advertisement

Grand jury upgrades charge against Central Texas man in girlfriend’s shooting death

Michael Matthews Howard was originally charged with murder in the deadly shooting, which was...
Michael Matthews Howard was originally charged with murder in the deadly shooting, which was reported at around 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the 3100 block of North 29th Street. (File)(Rissa Shaw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Matthews Howard, 20, who was arrested after his girlfriend was shot to death on Aug. 14 in a North Waco neighborhood, was named in a new indictment Thursday charging capital murder.

Howard was originally charged with murder in the deadly shooting, which was reported at around 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the 3100 block of North 29th Street.

The victim, Sakyra Young, 21, was taken to a Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Young was driving a vehicle in which Howard was riding when she was shot.

After the vehicle crashed into a fence, more shots were fired.

Witnesses said Howard fled after the shooting.

He was found in a vehicle during a high-risk traffic stop at Lakeshore Drive and Gholson Road, police said.

“He was hiding under a blanket,” Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said at the time.

Howard is held in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $1.2 million.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnnie Heintzman, 30, of Copperas Cove, was in custody Thursday.
One in custody, fugitive on the run after two-county, high-speed Central Texas chase
Texas reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Thursday while local case counts continued...
Texas reports record number of new COVID-19 cases; six more local residents die
Two of the four suspects caught on surveillance cameras, the heavyset man on the left, and the...
Two suspects in deadly Texas shooting may live here
A shooting investigation is underway in Lovelock.
Shooting sends man, teenager to local hospitals
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020 file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teen

Latest News

The accident, which involved a Toyota Prius, a Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet Tahoe, occurred at...
Driver who fled after crash that left local man dead indicted
The two girls were abducted on Aug. 3 from the tire shop near the intersection of South 26th...
Man arrested after 2 young girls kidnapped from local tire shop indicted
Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in the parking lot of a Waco bar. (File)
Teenager shot to death outside local bar, suspect remains at large
Gloria Gonzalez
Waco ISD employee who died after contracting COVID-19 leaves behind legacy of volunteerism