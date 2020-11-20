Advertisement

Ladies’ night at Latin Grammys: Lafourcade, Rosalía win big

It was ladies' night at the Latin Grammys.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) - A year after Rosalía made history by becoming the first solo female performer in 13 years to win the top prize at the Latin Grammys, Natalia Lafourcade followed in her footsteps with a big win at the 2020 show.

The Mexican singer won album of the year - a category dominated by male acts - on Thursday night with “Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1.”

Lafourcade won three awards at the show, tying Rosalía and Carlos Vives for most wins.

Lafourcade didn’t attend the Latin Grammys, which aired live on Univision and featured a number of performances, most of them pre-taped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

