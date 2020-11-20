Advertisement

Local police search for gunman involved in deadly overnight shooting

(KWQC)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in the parking lot of Mr. Magoo’s bar in the 4600 block of Hodde Drive.

Officers were dispatched to the bar shortly before 2 a.m. to investigate a shots fired call.

Police were not able to obtain information from people at the scene, but did find multiple shell casings in the parking lot, a police spokesman said.

A short time later, police were told a gunshot victim was dropped off at a local hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead before officers could arrive at the hospital.

Police said the victim, described only as a 19-year-old man, was shot in the parking lot area of 4601 Hodde Dr.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Waco Police at 254-750-7500.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnnie Heintzman, 30, of Copperas Cove, was in custody Thursday.
One in custody, fugitive on the run after two-county, high-speed Central Texas chase
Texas reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Thursday while local case counts continued...
Texas reports record number of new COVID-19 cases; six more local residents die
Two of the four suspects caught on surveillance cameras, the heavyset man on the left, and the...
Two suspects in deadly Texas shooting may live here
A shooting investigation is underway in Lovelock.
Shooting sends man, teenager to local hospitals
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020 file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teen

Latest News

Gloria Gonzalez
Waco ISD employee who died after contracting COVID-19 leaves behind legacy of volunteerism
Remembering Gloria Gonzales
Waco ISD employee who died after contracting COVID-19 remembered for her volunteerism
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020 file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teen
RRR 11.19.29
Restaurant Report Card: 11.19.20