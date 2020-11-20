Local police search for gunman involved in deadly overnight shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in the parking lot of Mr. Magoo’s bar in the 4600 block of Hodde Drive.

Officers were dispatched to the bar shortly before 2 a.m. to investigate a shots fired call.

Police were not able to obtain information from people at the scene, but did find multiple shell casings in the parking lot, a police spokesman said.

A short time later, police were told a gunshot victim was dropped off at a local hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead before officers could arrive at the hospital.

Police said the victim, described only as a 19-year-old man, was shot in the parking lot area of 4601 Hodde Dr.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Waco Police at 254-750-7500.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

