Customer who purchased scratch-off ticket at Texas store is $3 million richer
A Texas resident claimed a top prize winning scratch ticket worth $3 million.
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (CBS NEWS) - Officials with the Texas Lottery Commission have confirmed a person in Heartland, an unincorporated area in Kaufman County about 25 miles southeast of Dallas, claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $3 million in the scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular.
The winner bought the ticket at a Faststop convenience store along Lake June Road in Balch Springs.
The new multi-millionaire has chosen to remain anonymous.
The big win is the first of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in the game.
500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $200 million in total prizes.
The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.10.
Copyright 2020 CBS News. All rights reserved.