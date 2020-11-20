Customer who purchased scratch-off ticket at Texas store is $3 million richer

AUSTIN, Texas (CBS NEWS) - Officials with the Texas Lottery Commission have confirmed a person in Heartland, an unincorporated area in Kaufman County about 25 miles southeast of Dallas, claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $3 million in the scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular.

The winner bought the ticket at a Faststop convenience store along Lake June Road in Balch Springs.

The new multi-millionaire has chosen to remain anonymous.

The big win is the first of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in the game.

500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $200 million in total prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.10.

