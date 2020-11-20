Man arrested after 2 young girls kidnapped from local tire shop indicted

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Roberto Arenas, 38, who was arrested after two young girls were abducted in August from a Waco tire shop, was named in a two-count indictment Thursday charging kidnapping.

Arenas remains in the McLennan County Jail where he’s held in lieu of bonds totaling $16,000 on the kidnapping charges and without bond on an immigration detainer.

The two girls, Reyna Arenas, 8, and Sofya Arenas, 7, were abducted at around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 from the tire shop near the intersection of South 26th Street and Speight Avenue.

The two girls were found in Fort Worth with the help of OnStar, a vehicle communication and security system.

Fort Worth police arrested Arenas, who is the girls’ non-custodial father, authorities said.

