Advertisement

Man arrested after 2 young girls kidnapped from local tire shop indicted

The two girls were abducted on Aug. 3 from the tire shop near the intersection of South 26th...
The two girls were abducted on Aug. 3 from the tire shop near the intersection of South 26th Street and Speight Avenue.(Waco Police Dept. photos)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Roberto Arenas, 38, who was arrested after two young girls were abducted in August from a Waco tire shop, was named in a two-count indictment Thursday charging kidnapping.

Arenas remains in the McLennan County Jail where he’s held in lieu of bonds totaling $16,000 on the kidnapping charges and without bond on an immigration detainer.

The two girls, Reyna Arenas, 8, and Sofya Arenas, 7, were abducted at around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 from the tire shop near the intersection of South 26th Street and Speight Avenue.

The two girls were found in Fort Worth with the help of OnStar, a vehicle communication and security system.

Fort Worth police arrested Arenas, who is the girls’ non-custodial father, authorities said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnnie Heintzman, 30, of Copperas Cove, was in custody Thursday.
One in custody, fugitive on the run after two-county, high-speed Central Texas chase
Texas reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Thursday while local case counts continued...
Texas reports record number of new COVID-19 cases; six more local residents die
Two of the four suspects caught on surveillance cameras, the heavyset man on the left, and the...
Two suspects in deadly Texas shooting may live here
A shooting investigation is underway in Lovelock.
Shooting sends man, teenager to local hospitals
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020 file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teen

Latest News

The accident, which involved a Toyota Prius, a Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet Tahoe, occurred at...
Driver who fled after crash that left local man dead indicted
Michael Matthews Howard was originally charged with murder in the deadly shooting, which was...
Grand jury upgrades charge against Central Texas man in girlfriend’s shooting death
Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in the parking lot of a Waco bar. (File)
Teenager shot to death outside local bar, suspect remains at large
Gloria Gonzalez
Waco ISD employee who died after contracting COVID-19 leaves behind legacy of volunteerism