Police responding to ‘active situation’ at Wisconsin mall

A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban...
A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban Milwaukee mall.(WDJT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban Milwaukee mall.

The dispatcher said she could not immediately provide further details about the Friday afternoon incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

Journalists at the scene posted photos on social media showing a heavy police presence outside the mall.

The Mayfair Mall was the site of a shooting in February in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who also is Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him.

The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

