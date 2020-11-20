Advertisement

Prosecutors: evidence of ‘cannibalism’ in Berlin man killing

German prosecutors say there is evidence of “cannibalism” in the killing of a 44-year-old man.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BERLIN (AP) - German prosecutors say there is evidence of “cannibalism” in the killing of a 44-year-old man whose remains were found on the northern edge of Berlin earlier this month.

A 41-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder with sexual motives at his home close to the site where the victim’s bones were found.

Berlin prosecutors office spokesman Martin Steltner told The Associated Press that “the suspect had an interest in cannibalism.”

Steltner said it was unclear whether the victim had also had such an interest.

The two men, both Germans, had been in touch with each other online, he said.

Neither of their names was released, for privacy reasons.

