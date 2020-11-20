Restaurant Report Card for November 19, 2020

(KWTX) - Memaw’s Kitchen at 416 East Texas Ave. in Mart got a 90 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted the sanitizer solution was not prepared correctly and was ineffective at destroying germs.

Food buildup was found on the inside of the microwave and the fridge needed a thermometer.

The restaurant was scheduled for a re-inspection.

Henderson’s Family Restaurant at 415 East Ave. A in Killeen got a 93 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted the metal racks inside some of the coolers were moldy and the walls were dirty.

A moldy lemon found inside the lemon box was thrown out.

The floor was covered in bits of food and oil, and the air vents were dirty.

Applebee’s Grill & Bar at 2700 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen got a 94 on a recent inspection.

The report noted moldy buildup on the shelves in the cooler.

The grease trap was not working properly.

Gnats were spotted over the bar area.

The floor outside needed to be cleaned, and there was an oil spill and cigarette butts all over.

This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Café Latino at 205 West Rancier Ave. in Killeen.

This place serves an interesting combination of both Latin and Italian food.

Camarones ala plancha, and Pollo Parmesano, otherwise known as Chicken Parmesan.

Go check them out.

