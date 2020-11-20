Stocks rise amid investors’ tug of war between hope, fear

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks ended higher, shaking off a weak start and nearly erasing the S&P 500′s losses for the week.

The index rose 0.4% Thursday.

Major indexes had wavered for much of the day as Wall Street’s tug of war continues between worries about the worsening pandemic and optimism that a vaccine will come soon.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% a day earlier, and set a record high on Monday.

A discouraging report on jobless claims underscored the fears that have slowed Wall Street’s big rally this month.

It showed more workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.