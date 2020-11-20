Advertisement

Stocks rise amid investors’ tug of war between hope, fear

Stocks ended higher, shaking off a weak start and nearly erasing the S&P 500′s losses for the...
Stocks ended higher, shaking off a weak start and nearly erasing the S&P 500′s losses for the week. (File)(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks ended higher, shaking off a weak start and nearly erasing the S&P 500′s losses for the week.

The index rose 0.4% Thursday.

Major indexes had wavered for much of the day as Wall Street’s tug of war continues between worries about the worsening pandemic and optimism that a vaccine will come soon.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% a day earlier, and set a record high on Monday.

A discouraging report on jobless claims underscored the fears that have slowed Wall Street’s big rally this month.

It showed more workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected.

