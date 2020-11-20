Texas teen leads police on chase that ends in deadly crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a high-speed chase ended in a crash Friday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the crash happened near the intersection of 22nd street and North County Road west at around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say a driver, identified as Luis Barrientes, 18, was evading Ector County Sheriff’s deputies by driving down 22nd Street at a high rate of speed.

Barrientes then lost control of the truck and crashed into a tree.

Both Barrientes and his passenger were taken to the hospital.

The passenger, who has not been identified at this time, died from their injuries.

Barrientes suffered serious injuries.

Police say that neither Barrientes nor the passenger was wearing a seat belt.

No information has been released on what started the chase.

