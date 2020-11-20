Two more local residents diagnosed with COVID-19 die

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The COVID-19 death toll in Central Texas continued to rise Friday.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported the deaths of an 84-year-old woman and a 77-year-old woman Friday afternoon.

The county’s death toll now stands at 176.

The health district also reported 209 new cases of the virus, 86 from ongoing surge testing.

Of the total, 1,369 cases were active Friday.

Eighty seven patients were hospitalized, 13 on ventilators.

