Wall Street slips amid worries about worsening pandemic

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks ended an up-and-down week on a down note on Wall Street Friday, taking 0.7% off the S&P 500.

The benchmark index logged its first weekly loss so far this month.

Worries about the worsening pandemic and the restrictions it’s bringing are outweighing optimism about the progress being made on developing coronavirus vaccines.

Treasury yields fell slightly and stock markets around the world made only modest moves.

Wall Street turned wobbly this week after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both closed at record highs on Monday.

Despite its decline this week, the S&P 500 is still up 8.8% in November.

