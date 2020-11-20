Woman sought after stolen driver’s license used to cash checks at local banks

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities released a surveillance photo Friday of a woman wanted after attempts to use a stolen driver’s license to cash checks at two Killeen banks.

The attempts were reported in March by a resident who reported her wallet had been stolen while she was in the Austin area.

One of the attempts to cash a check was successful, but the second wasn’t, police said.

The woman was driving a white Ford Focus, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

