Woman sought after stolen driver’s license used to cash checks at local banks
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities released a surveillance photo Friday of a woman wanted after attempts to use a stolen driver’s license to cash checks at two Killeen banks.
The attempts were reported in March by a resident who reported her wallet had been stolen while she was in the Austin area.
One of the attempts to cash a check was successful, but the second wasn’t, police said.
The woman was driving a white Ford Focus, police said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.
Tips may also be submitted online.
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.