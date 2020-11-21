Advertisement

Belton Market Days draws dozens

Belton residents were able to enjoy Belton Market Days Saturday with many local vendors, food...
Belton residents were able to enjoy Belton Market Days Saturday with many local vendors, food and live music.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton residents were able to enjoy Belton Market Days Saturday with many local vendors, food and live music.

The market included some special holiday items for customers to get some early Christmas shopping in.

Some vendors like Julie Hoy with Big Mose Treats say with the holidays right around the corner, they’re happy to see so many visitors come out to the markets and purchase potential gifts while socially distancing.

“I think it’s important for all of us to try to maintain as normal a life as possible in all of this,” she said.

“People have been stressed out for months and this is a great opportunity for people to come out and remain socially distant.”

With the market having a successful run despite COVID-19 this year, the city of Belton is proceeding with their Christmas on the Chisholm Trail in the next few weeks.

