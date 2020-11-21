Advertisement

Carson says he’s ‘out of the woods’ after battling COVID-19

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2020, file photo Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson...
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2020, file photo Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks to reporters after touring the Plymouth Place senior housing facility in Des Moines, Iowa. Carson is crediting unapproved, experimental treatments with saving his life after saying he became “desperately ill” following his infection with the coronavirus. There is no medical evidence that the treatments Carson cites in a statement on his personal Facebook page worked. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STERLING, Va. (AP) - Housing Secretary Ben Carson is crediting unapproved, experimental treatments with saving his life after saying he became “desperately ill” following his infection with the coronavirus.

There is no medical evidence that the treatments Carson cites in a statement on his personal Facebook page worked.

Carson says in the post that he believes he’s “out of the woods.”

Most people recover from COVID-19. The disease has killed more than 250,000 Americans and sickened nearly 12 million, including President Donald Trump and members of his family.

