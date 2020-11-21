Copperas Cove: Fall clean-up sees increase in solid waste materials

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department and Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful hosted their annual fall clean-up Saturday, seeing an increase in solid waste materials disposed.

Residents and businesses were granted free visits to the solid waste headquarters where they could dispose of all household and public trash, waste or recyclable items.

While the event is held twice a year, organizers say this year, they’ve noticed more waste disposed than ever before.

“There’s actually been a large increase in the flow of refuse coming into our facility due to COVID,” said Larry Scott, director of solid waste.

“People are staying at home and doing remodeling projects.”

Organizers say they’re proud to see citizens stay productive during COVID and disposing of their items properly.

