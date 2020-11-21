Advertisement

COVID-19 claims three more lives in Central Texas

The loss of these three individuals brings the total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 179 in McLennan County.
The loss of these three individuals brings the total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 179 in McLennan County.(WJHG/WECP)
By STAFF
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the lives of three more McLennan County residents, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Saturday afternoon.

The three deaths include an 83-year-old Native American male; an 87-year-old white female and an 85-year-old white female.

The loss of these three individuals brings the total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 179 in McLennan County.

219 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Saturday.

The county reported 1,422 estimated active cases of the virus Saturday and 11,774 estimated cases which have recovered.

86 patients were hospitalized Saturday and 14 are on ventilators.

