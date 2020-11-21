Food For Families 2020 proves hearts beat pandemic

(KWTX) - After 31 years, 2020 was the first Food For Families where people could donate both in-person and online, and whether they got on their computers or in their cars, Central Texans did not disappoint.

The drive started at 6 a.m. Friday and ended at 8 p.m. (depending on the location).

It’s been a difficult year for many Central Texans suffering financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many visiting food pantries for assistance for the first time.

However, KWTX is on track to meet or beat last year’s food collection total.

The preliminary total for FFF 2020 is 2,905,820 lbs.

Along with H-E-B and The Boy Scouts, countless other civic organizations and businesses helped make the largest one-day food drive in Texas possible.

