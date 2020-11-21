Killeen: ‘Wreaths For Vets’ preparation continues safely

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - More than 11,000 wreaths were prepared by hundreds of volunteers at the Killeen Special Events Center Saturday morning.

The ‘Wreaths For Vets’ has become a tradition that U.S. Army Veteran Kendall Cox has taken part of for the last four years. Honoring every veteran laid to rest at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

“As a veteran, I think it’s important for me to give back as well and just be a part of something bigger than myself, it matters to me and it matters to this community,” he said.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 made organizers weary of holding the preparations this year. Very quickly, they came up with a safe and distant way to honor every fallen hero.

“As you can see everyone’s wearing masks, volunteers are checking temperatures at the door, sanitizers are in here and we’re social distancing the tables in here,” he said.

“They’re doing everything to ensure everyone’s safety is most prevalent even though it’s a very significant event.”

As every wreath was prepared and the Christmas music jingled along, Cox said he’ll always be thinking of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. No matter the obstacles, Cox says every fallen veteran will be honored.

“One way or another, it’s something about us, the Central Texas community, that wants to recognize those and their family members who may have served and are buried at our local veterans cemetery.”

The wreaths will be laid on every tombstone at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, November 28.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.