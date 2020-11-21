Advertisement

Parade of Cold Fronts Over the Next Week

By Brady Taylor
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s been a nice, and warm week across Central Texas, and we’re not expecting much of a change to the overall weather pattern Saturday. We’ll start out with morning clouds and maybe some fog before at least a bit of sunshine returns late in the day. We may see a few sprinkles Saturday morning, but most of the day should remain rain-free. Highs on Saturday will once again climb into the mid-to-upper 70s.

Slightly better rain chances come Sunday as our next cold front arrives. We’re expecting a 30% chance of rain during the afternoon and evening hours as the front pushes through. Overall this front isn’t going to have any big impacts on our weather. High temperatures on Monday will only be a bit cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s. A stronger cold front is set to move in late Tuesday. That front will bring another shot for rain, and will dip highs into the 60s on Wednesday.

The weather looks nice for Thanksgiving Day, with high in the low 70s. Another cold front is set to arrive on Friday, and as of now that front looks to be the strongest of the three we will see over the next week.

