Surveillance Images Released Of Suspect, Vehicle In Murder Of Dallas Rapper Mo3

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have released surveillance images of the suspect and the vehicle used in the shooting death of rapper Mo3 on Interstate-35E last week.

The rapper, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was shot by a suspect who chased him on foot on the interstate near Clarendon Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 11, police said.

Police said the suspect fired multiple rounds, which also struck an innocent bystander who was in his own vehicle.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Noble, 28, was pronounced dead. The innocent bystander was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

With the new images released Thursday, police said the suspect was driving a possible 2014 or 2015 black Chevy Camaro. The suspect is also seen wearing a covering around his head.

Police said the suspect also left the location northbound on I-35E.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.671.3616.

Mo3 is best known for his 2018 hit single “Errybody,” which has been streamed millions of times.

