Baylor basketball coach tested positive for COVID-19
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University men’s basketball head coach, Scott Drew was notified Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 following a team-wide testing.
He says he immediately went into self-isolation, assisting with contact tracing and is asymptomatic.
Coach Jerome Tang will serve a interim head coach as the rest of the team tested negative.
Coach Drew put out the following notification on his twitter account:
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.