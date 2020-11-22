Baylor basketball coach tested positive for COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University men’s basketball head coach, Scott Drew was notified Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 following a team-wide testing.

He says he immediately went into self-isolation, assisting with contact tracing and is asymptomatic.

Coach Jerome Tang will serve a interim head coach as the rest of the team tested negative.

Coach Drew put out the following notification on his twitter account:

Drew Scott test positive COVID-19 (Baylor University)

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.