Baylor basketball coach tested positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his team against...
FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his team against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas. Drew was selected the Associated Press Big 12 Coach of the Year, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)(Chuck Burton | AP)
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University men’s basketball head coach, Scott Drew was notified Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 following a team-wide testing.

He says he immediately went into self-isolation, assisting with contact tracing and is asymptomatic.

Coach Jerome Tang will serve a interim head coach as the rest of the team tested negative.

Coach Drew put out the following notification on his twitter account:

Drew Scott test positive COVID-19
Drew Scott test positive COVID-19(Baylor University)

