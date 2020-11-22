Advertisement

Cold Front Today Brings Small Rain Chance & Cooler Afternoon Temperatures

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
We have several hours today before a cold front swings into Central Texas. That will allow temperatures to warm up to the upper 60s and low 70s. Behind the front , our afternoon temperatures will be cooling down into the upper 50s for some and the low to mid 60s everywhere else. As the front passes, there will be a chance for some scattered light to moderate rain. Throughout the day, that rain chance will shift southward and we will see our winds change direction. They will be out of the north, running in about 10-20mph, which is a cooler wind and brings in drier air. That drier air leads to decreasing cloud coverage throughout our afternoon/night.

Heading into Thanksgiving Week...we have more chances for rain as two more cold fronts head out way. Roller coaster ride this week in terms of temperatures, afternoon high temperatures will range in the 60s and 70s, morning temperatures range from the 40s to 50s. Our second cold front, in the series of three, will move in on Tuesday night, accompanied by a decent chance for some showers and non-severe storms. The third cold front we are expecting, will move through on Friday evening into Saturday, bringing more rain and storms and giving us the coolest temperatures out of all three fronts for the week after Thanksgiving. We could see morning temperatures in the 30s and daytime highs only in the 50s! There’s still a lot of time for that to change, but we will be here tracking.

