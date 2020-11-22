Advertisement

Family that got virus warns public to spend holidays at home

Screen grab from City Of Arlington Twitter Web App
Screen grab from City Of Arlington Twitter Web App(City Of Arlington)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington is using one family’s brush with the coronavirus as a warning to others who might be considering big get-togethers this Thanksgiving.

(Source: City Of Arlington Twitter Web App)

Alexa Aragonez told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that her family weighed the risks of catching the virus but decided to get together for a birthday party on Nov. 1.

A couple of days after the party, her 57-year-old mother, Enriqueta Aragonez, and others who were at the party began to feel sick.

They got tested and all 12 who had attended were positive for COVID-19.

Arlington is using the family’s experience as part of a public awareness campaign to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus this holiday season by staying home.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temple police report shooting at the 1700 block of South First Street.
Local police investigating shooting that left man wounded
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
A Texas resident claimed a top prize winning scratch ticket worth $3 million.
Customer who purchased scratch-off ticket at Texas store is $3 million richer
Authorities released a surveillance photo Friday of a woman wanted after attempts to use a...
Woman sought after stolen driver’s license used to cash checks at local banks
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more Central Texas residents. (File)
COVID-19 surge continues; community spread ‘significant,’ local health official says

Latest News

US vaccine czar: 20 million vaccinated by end of 2020
US vaccine czar: 20 million vaccinated by end of 2020
FILE – This photo shows a view of the Pfizer Inc. World Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New...
First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12
This year's holiday window display at Macy's Herald Square honors frontline workers who have...
Macy’s flagship store honors essential workers with holiday window displays
Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench have celebrated Thanksgiving together ever since she accidentally...
Wrong text strangers hold mini Thanksgiving to honor loved one who died from COVID-19