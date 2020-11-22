Advertisement

Furry friends get low-cost healthcare

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Emancipet Clinic based in Austin held a mobile clinic in Temple Saturday.

The organization set up a tent and trucks at the James B Wilson Park. Clinicians provided walk-in spaying, neutering, vaccinations and microchipping services to pet owners at a cost lower than normal. The clinic also performed pre-scheduled surgeries for some pets.

Saturday’s mobile clinic saw dozens of pet owners and their pets come by. At some points there was a 2 hour wait for pets to be seen. The clinic’s assistant branch manager, Trevor Evans said they’ve seen more people taking advantage of their mobile clinics across Central Texas because people have more time during the pandemic.

”Your pet shouldn’t be a liability, it should be something that improves your life not takes away from it,” Evans said. “So if we can help people keep their pets and not have to worry about ‘will I be able to afford caring for my dog who is my best friend or will I have to put food on the table,” Evans said.

The Emancipet mobile clinic came to Temple in partnership with Temple Animal Services

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

