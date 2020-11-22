Local police investigating shooting that left man wounded

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A man wounded in a shooting was being treated Saturday evening for none-life threatening injuries at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.

Police said officers responded to a shooting Saturday in the 1700 block of South First Street at about 6:30 p.m.

The suspect was no longer at the scene when police arrived.

The victim was not identified by police.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

