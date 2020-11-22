Advertisement

Macy’s flagship store honors essential workers with holiday window displays

This year's holiday window display at Macy's Herald Square honors frontline workers who have...
This year's holiday window display at Macy's Herald Square honors frontline workers who have performed so heroically during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Source: Stringr via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Though the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled many holiday plans, Macy’s decorated the windows at its flagship store this year, continuing a 146-year-old tradition.

Macy’s stores, most notably the flagship store at Herald Square on New York City’s 34th Street, have featured decorated windows every Christmas shopping season since 1874, and that tradition continued this year despite COVID-19.

The display for this challenging year honors frontline workers who have performed so heroically during the pandemic. The theme is “Give, Love and Believe.”

Macy’s thanked first responders, essential workers and the city’s denizens for their “grit, good humor and hopeful spirit during this tumultuous year” in a post on Facebook.

To protect holiday window shoppers from COVID-19, the interactive displays feature touchless motion technology.

Macy’s also placed social distancing markers at each window to help visitors stay safe.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas resident claimed a top prize winning scratch ticket worth $3 million.
Customer who purchased scratch-off ticket at Texas store is $3 million richer
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Temple police report shooting at the 1700 block of South First Street.
Local police investigating shooting that left man wounded
Authorities released a surveillance photo Friday of a woman wanted after attempts to use a...
Woman sought after stolen driver’s license used to cash checks at local banks
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more Central Texas residents. (File)
COVID-19 surge continues; community spread ‘significant,’ local health official says

Latest News

Eight people, including one teenager, were injured during the shooting.
Shopper trapped in Wis. mall during shooting recounts frightening experience
Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench have celebrated Thanksgiving together ever since she accidentally...
Wrong text strangers hold mini Thanksgiving to honor loved one who died from COVID-19
An Arizona grandmother and her grandson by choice have celebrated Thanksgiving together since...
Grandma, young man who met after accidental text celebrate 5th Thanksgiving together
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., received mixed results from recent coronavirus tests. She is...
Sen. Loeffler quarantining after mixed COVID-19 test results