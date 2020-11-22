Advertisement

McGregor Lions Club Barrels & BBQ raises thousands for education

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor Lions Club held their annual Barrels & BBQ at the Extraco Events Center in Waco Sunday.

Organizers raised more than $30,000 in ticket sales. All proceeds will go to the McGregor Educational Founation, McGregor Scholarships, Moody Scholarships, Texas Lions Camp, Lions Club International Foundation, and others.

There, multiple cooks prepared their favorite BBQ dishes for a contest. Horse racing and other competitions were held as well.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 had a majority of the other activities normally at the event cancelled.

Despite the setbacks, organizers like Bob McKinnon say they’re happy they could still hold the contests, safely.

“So, when we have these contests, you get the excitement of getting the family back together. KCBS is a BBQ family. It’s like getting your family back together and seeing friends you haven’t seen all year.”

