Temple: Turkey trot 5K happening virtually this year

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Due to COVID-19, the 10th annual Carlson Law Firm Turkey Trot 5K will be held virtually this year.

The 5K started Saturday and lasts to November 19.

Temple Parks and Rec Athletics Coordinator Tracy Klusacek says seeing the empty parking lot where the 5K would have been held this year is a depressing sight.

“It’s a little disheartening to not be able to actually experience that live this year,” she said.

“The last several years, we’ve had close to or over a thousand people. With the ways of the world right now, there’s no way to do this and keep everybody safe.”

Participants are encouraged to run the 5K in their own neighborhood, burning off a few extra calories before the big turkey feast on Thanksgiving. Once finished, they’re also encouraged to post videos and photos on their Facebook page.

Klusacek says while she’ll miss all the runners and volunteers this year, she’s glad that hundreds have signed up already.

“We’ve had nothing but positive feedback and nothing but people saying as bummed as they are, they’re glad we’re doing it this way,” she said.

“We want you to get out, we want you to get up and get your exercise. Then we want you to go home and enjoy your family and friends.”

With the future of COVID-19 and its impact on Central Texas is unknown, Klusacek says she’s hopeful that next year, she’ll see her favorite turkey trotters again.

“Things can get back to a little bit more normalcy and that next year that we’ll be a full parking lot and not an empty one.”

