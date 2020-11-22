Third grader collects sanitizing wipes for his classroom

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - When Benjamin Hall heard that his 3rd grade class was running out of sanitizing wipes he knew he had to do something.

His teacher at Western Hills Elementary school told the class their supply of wipes was running low. Ben said the teacher asked everybody to help out by donating one or two packs of wipes but he had an idea to do even more.

The 3rd grader with the help of his mom created a donation drop of bin in front of their home.

“We put up a sign and a box and asked people, our neighbors and friends and family to donate.”

On the first day of the drive the box remained empty. But a week later they had collected 85 containers of wipes.

“I didn’t expect anybody to really care that much,” the Hall said. “But I guess people really do care.”

Hall and his mother presented the 85 containers of wipes to his teacher and principal at Western Hill Elementary. Hall said they were excited and grateful to receive the items.

He said he hopes to inspire other kids to make a change.

“You should think that you can do your best and try as hard as you can. Who knows, anything can happen,” he said.

Hall’s goal is to collect 100 packages of wipes. Anyone wishing to donate to his cause can drop off their donations at Western Hills Elementary School.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.