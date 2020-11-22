Yo-Yo Temperatures & Rain Chances for Thanksgiving Week

We’re sitting behind a cold front for Sunday evening and that will help to bring in some cooler air heading into tonight and for Monday too. There might be a quick passing shower in our far SW counties (places like San Saba, Goldthwaite, Hamilton, Lampasas, Burnet) overnight, but most will be dry tonight and all of us will be dry for Monday.

As we gear up for the Thanksgiving holiday, the week brings a lot of back and forth. Warmer air returns Late Monday / early Tuesday -- which means highs are back in the humid low 80s. A few spots of rain Tuesday afternoon turns to a chance for a quick line of showers to an odd rumble Tuesday night / pre-sunrise Wednesday. Back to less humid & mild Wednesday as morning 50s turn to highs around 70°. Thanksgiving Thursday is another “flip” day where the humidity creeps back in and south wind pushes us back to 80°. Warm, but still a good looking holiday for the Brazos Valley. Eyes are on Friday, as the next cold front approaches. Rain, rumbles, and perhaps a few strong-to-severe storms are possible through the evening. That front should have a bigger push of chilly air that spills in for the final days of November. What we need to monitor: will another round of rain and storms rattle past Saturday? We need better data on that...but don’t rule it out just yet.

Heading into Thanksgiving Week...we have lots of changes in our weather! The driving forces for all the changes, are two cold fronts head our way this week. They give us a roller coaster ride in terms of temperatures, rain chances, and humidity too. Our afternoon high temperatures will range in the 60s and 70s, morning temperatures range from the 40s to 50s.

First front of the week, will move in on Tuesday night, accompanied by a decent chance for some showers and non-severe storms. Tuesday will be the warmest and breeziest day this week with highs in the mid to upper 70s and winds out of the south about 15-25mph. The second cold front we are expecting, will move through on Friday evening into Saturday, bringing more rain and storms and giving us the best chance for rain and the coolest temperatures. How much rain will we get? Isolated totals about .10″ - .25″ are expected with the first front and models are all over the place with how much rain the second front will bring us. We will be here tracking and updating you along the way this week... we’re just thankful to see some rain chances in the forecast because it’s been a rather dry stretch of weeks for us lately.

