Affidavit: Ex-Texas high school coach tried to buy prescription pad from doctor’s son

Ex-Lufkin linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Cameron Blake Davis was arrested last...
Ex-Lufkin linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Cameron Blake Davis was arrested last Thursday.(Jail photo via KTRE)
By KTRE
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An arrest affidavit states a former Lufkin football coach offered money to a student for his father’s prescription pad.

It also states he offered to sell edible marijuana and vape wax to the student.

Cameron Blake Davis, 31, is charged with attempt to obtain controlled substance through fraudulent means.

He was arrested on the charge Thursday and posted a $75,000 bond on Monday.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Lufkin doctor went to Lufkin High School on Sept. 30 to report some text messages from a coach to his son.

The doctor had screenshots of the conversations and they showed Davis wanted a prescription pad with the doctor’s name on in it, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states there were two other conversations in which Davis offered to sell edible marijuana and vape wax to the student.

The affidavit states Davis specifically needed oxycodone for his pain.

Lufkin ISD police spoke to Davis and said Davis claimed to not have knowledge about the text messaging, according to the affidavit.

Police were able to search Davis’ phone and reported finding numerous conversations about drugs and numerous photos consistent with drug sales and drug use, including pictures of “Mario Carts vape wax,” marijuana edibles and Oxycodone pills and syrup.

The affidavit states a transaction was never made between Davis and the student.

Davis is no longer employed by the school district.

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.

