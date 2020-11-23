Advertisement

Border Patrol agents in Texas find people being smuggled inside appliances, furniture

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents discover 13 undocumented immigrants from Mexico hidden amid...
Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents discover 13 undocumented immigrants from Mexico hidden amid home appliances and furniture during an examination at the checkpoint on U.S. 83 north of Laredo.(Customs and Border Protection)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to a checkpoint on U.S. Highway 83 in the Rio Grande Valley discovered an alleged human smuggling operation in which people were being concealed in furniture and appliances and took 13 undocumented immigrants into custody.

The discovery was made the evening of November 19 when a Suburban towing a utility trailer loaded with furniture and appliances approached the Border Patrol checkpoint. 

The vehicle was sent to a secondary inspection area and a K-9 alerted agents to the utility trailer.

When agents examined the items on the trailer, they discovered 13 individuals hidden among the varied furniture items, mattresses, and home appliances. 

The Border Patrol said not a single individual was wearing personal protective equipment. 

The undocumented were determined to be Mexican nationals who illegally entered the United States. 

Members of the group were placed under arrest along with the driver - a U.S. citizen - pending further investigation. 

The vehicle and trailer were seized by Border Patrol.

“This incident again demonstrates the lack of regard smugglers have for the safety of the people they exploit for profit.  The unsafe manner in which these individuals were being transported is despicable,” the U.S. Border Patrol said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at about 7 p.m. Sunday. (File)
Shooting in local neighborhood leaves man, 30, dead
Temple police responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of South First Street..
Shooting sends man to local hospital
Former Cameron football star Traion Smith drowned Sunday while fishing in Milam County
Former Central Texas high school football star among two killed in fishing accident
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his team against...
Baylor basketball coach tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Monday Afternoon FastCast
US vaccine czar: 20 million vaccinated by end of 2020
Texas rolls guidelines for initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in the parking lot of a Waco bar. (File)
Teenager shot to death outside local bar identified
The superintendent of one Texas school district says masks are optional in buildings and...
One Texas superintendent openly defies state mask mandate; no one is stopping him