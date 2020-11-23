Border Patrol agents in Texas find people being smuggled inside appliances, furniture

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to a checkpoint on U.S. Highway 83 in the Rio Grande Valley discovered an alleged human smuggling operation in which people were being concealed in furniture and appliances and took 13 undocumented immigrants into custody.

The discovery was made the evening of November 19 when a Suburban towing a utility trailer loaded with furniture and appliances approached the Border Patrol checkpoint.

The vehicle was sent to a secondary inspection area and a K-9 alerted agents to the utility trailer.

When agents examined the items on the trailer, they discovered 13 individuals hidden among the varied furniture items, mattresses, and home appliances.

The Border Patrol said not a single individual was wearing personal protective equipment.

The undocumented were determined to be Mexican nationals who illegally entered the United States.

Members of the group were placed under arrest along with the driver - a U.S. citizen - pending further investigation.

The vehicle and trailer were seized by Border Patrol.

“This incident again demonstrates the lack of regard smugglers have for the safety of the people they exploit for profit. The unsafe manner in which these individuals were being transported is despicable,” the U.S. Border Patrol said.

