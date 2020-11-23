Brookshire Grocery Co. will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations

TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Brookshire Grocery Co., announced Monday it will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations when the vaccine is available.

The Tyler-based chain has stores at 100 Peplow Dr., in Robinson, 900 FM 3220 in Clifton, 1310 North Brazos Ave. in Whitney, 120 South Waco St. in Hillsboro, 519 East Yeagua St. in Mexia and 800 North Main St. in Corsicana.

“Our company is committed to supporting our communities and providing for our customers’ daily and essential needs,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co.

“Our pharmacy team is actively enrolling with each state in order to be ready to safely administer vaccines when available,” he said.

The chain will provide information and updates as the process of distributing the vaccine moves forward.

