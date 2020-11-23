BU basketball team’s opening game up in the air after Arizona State pulls out of tournament

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball team’s opening game Wednesday night is in up in the air after Arizona State announced it’s withdrawing from the Empire Classic.

ESPN reported the Sun Devils pulled out of the tournament in Connecticut after Bears head Coach Scott Drew announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The other two teams in the highly anticipated tournament are Villanova and Boston College.

Drew was notified Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 following a team-wide testing.

He says he immediately went into self-isolation, assisting with contact tracing and is asymptomatic.

Coach Jerome Tang will serve as interim head coach while Drew quarantines.

